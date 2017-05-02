The final film of the late, great Robin Williams has gotten a release date.
For his last role, Williams lends his voice to play a talking dog named Dennis in the sci-fi comedy Absolutely Anything. With his usual hysterical antics (the ones that we miss so much!), Williams' character provides commentary when aliens choose fellow funnyman Simon Pegg to experiment on in hopes of answering this burning question: What would happen if they gave a human the power to do, well, absolutely anything?
Although watching Williams' roles now make us laugh and cry in equal measure, Anything has made a point to focus on the funny. And one surefire way to make us laugh is by the movie's choice to cast some of the key members of the cult classic TV series Monty Python's Flying Circus, including John Cleese, Eric Idle and Michael Palin. They even have Python director Terry Jones heading the project.
It's been almost three years since the legendary comedian's passing in August 2014, and we're still heartbroken. Williams completed his role in the Absolutely Anything only three weeks before taking his own life.
The 63-year-old's suicide came as a shock to the world and it wasn't until after the autopsy that Williams was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia which his widow, Susan Schneider Williams, later revealed was probably a major contributor in his death. Susan has been very vocal about Williams' final months, although she and daughter Zelda Williams have had to find a balance between privacy and public activism in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Ever since his death, fans and loved ones alike have not been able to stop thanking Williams for his impact on their lives. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck recently reflected on how much they owed the comedian for jump-starting their career in Good Will Hunting almost 20 years ago.
With so many memorable performances that have made us laugh over the years, including roles in Aladdin, Jumanji and Hook, it's appropriate that the actor's final film will place him in a comedic role one last time.
We'll be bringing Kleenex—whether we're laughing or crying—when Absolutely Anything hits theaters May 12.
