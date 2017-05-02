Kim Kardashian was missing her signature Met Gala date and here's why—in her own words.
Usually the reality star and her longtime beau Kanye West take the annual sartorial affair by storm side by side, but this year, the mogul showed up on the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs without a date.
As she later told Vogue's André Leon Talley, the rapper was "at home." "He's been taking some time off and really loving that," she explained.
E! News confirmed the news earlier this week that West would not be in attendance, but rather, planned to stay home in Los Angeles with the couple's two children. "He and Kim are doing fine," a source said. "He has been taking time off and is totally supportive of Kim attending."
"He was planning on attending and recently decided he did not want to go," a second source added.
Of course, Kim didn't need anyone at her side to shine. The star took onlookers by surprise in an unexpectedly uncomplicated Vivienne Westwood white gown and little else.
"I figured everyone was gonna go really over the top," Kardashian told Talley. "I just wanted to be really simple."
Kardashian and her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, made individual splashes on the carpet Monday night, each in distinctive couture looks. While Kim sported minimal Westwood, Kendall opted for a revealing crystal creation by La Perla and Kylie donned a blush, sheer, embellished and fringed gown by Versace.
"They sent me a bunch of design options and I just fell in love with this one," she told E! News of the number. "It's like a waterfall effect."
Cheers to all three belles of the ball!
