Kim Kardashian was missing her signature Met Gala date and here's why—in her own words.

Usually the reality star and her longtime beau Kanye West take the annual sartorial affair by storm side by side, but this year, the mogul showed up on the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs without a date.

As she later told Vogue's André Leon Talley, the rapper was "at home." "He's been taking some time off and really loving that," she explained.

E! News confirmed the news earlier this week that West would not be in attendance, but rather, planned to stay home in Los Angeles with the couple's two children. "He and Kim are doing fine," a source said. "He has been taking time off and is totally supportive of Kim attending."

"He was planning on attending and recently decided he did not want to go," a second source added.