Met Gala Couples Then and Now: Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and More Stars' First Dates at the Costume Institute's Big Night

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

How the 2017 Met Gala Became Hollywood Couples' Official Event to Go Public on the Red Carpet

The 2017 Met Gala was complete with major names and incredible fashion, but nothing gets us talking more than the couples who walked the carpet together.

Last night proved to be exceptionally exciting as three couples made their red carpet debut, including Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as well as (an adorably preggers) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

To make things even more interesting, many of the celebrities who hit the carpet with some arm candy have actually walked it before...with someone else (some of whom were actually in attendance last night).

Let's take a look back at stars' first dates to the Met Gala as compared to who they attended with last night:

Jennifer Lopez, Sean Diddy Combs, Alex Rodriguez, MET Gala Then and Now

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez: The singer and actress hit the Met Gala with her new boo last night, but we'll never forget her very first date to the big event...Sean "Diddy" Combs!

That's right, the former couple attended the Met Gala in 1999 together, looking chic in nude and white.

However, J.Lo wasn't the only one who's attended with someone else...

Alex Rodriguez, Anne Wojcicki, Met Gala 2016, Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In 2016, A.Rod made it to the Met Gala for the first time beside Anne Wojcicki, who he was dating at the moment. 

In fact, the event marked the stars' official coming out as a couple as they'd never made a public appearance together before.

Sean Diddy Combs, Cassie, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Diddy also hit the Met Gala this year with his longtime beauty, Cassie, by his side.

Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Ryan Reynolds, MET Gala Then and Now

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock; Getty Images

Blake Lively When the blonde bombshell first attended the Met Gala in 2008, she walked the carpet with her Gossip Girl on-screen and real life boyfriend, Penn Badgley

Back then, we thought they were essentially the cutest couple our eyes would ever see...but how things have changed! Last night, Lively was on the arm of her hubby Ryan Reynolds. Together, they now hold a spot as one of our favorite Hollywood couples ever.

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, MET Gala Then and Now

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Getty Images

The Weeknd: There were many reasons we were all talking about SelGo and The Weeknd last night. First and foremost, the event marked their very first red carpet appearance as a couple, and they simply couldn't keep their hands to themselves. At one point, Gomez even whispered "I love you" to her beau.

However, a lot of the conversation involved more than just the two of them...Bella Hadid was also in attendance (wearing a see-through catsuit, nonetheless). Last year, the model and the "Starboy" singer walked the Met Gala carpet arm-in-arm.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Bruce Paltrow, ASAP Rocky, MET Gala Then and Now

AP Images; Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow OK, so she wasn't actually dating either of these men, but it is kind of cute and funny to look back at Gwynnie's first date as compared to her most recent arm candy.

In 1999, the actress hit the carpet with her father, Bruce Paltrow, looking stunning in a bright blue, snakeskin dress. Fast forward, 18 years and she was photographed on the carpet Monday with A$AP Rocky, both donning Calvin Klein. 

Which past and present couple made your jaw drop? Sound off in the comments below!

