The 2017 Met Gala was complete with major names and incredible fashion, but nothing gets us talking more than the couples who walked the carpet together.
Last night proved to be exceptionally exciting as three couples made their red carpet debut, including Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as well as (an adorably preggers) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.
To make things even more interesting, many of the celebrities who hit the carpet with some arm candy have actually walked it before...with someone else (some of whom were actually in attendance last night).
Let's take a look back at stars' first dates to the Met Gala as compared to who they attended with last night:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez: The singer and actress hit the Met Gala with her new boo last night, but we'll never forget her very first date to the big event...Sean "Diddy" Combs!
That's right, the former couple attended the Met Gala in 1999 together, looking chic in nude and white.
However, J.Lo wasn't the only one who's attended with someone else...
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
In 2016, A.Rod made it to the Met Gala for the first time beside Anne Wojcicki, who he was dating at the moment.
In fact, the event marked the stars' official coming out as a couple as they'd never made a public appearance together before.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Diddy also hit the Met Gala this year with his longtime beauty, Cassie, by his side.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock; Getty Images
Blake Lively When the blonde bombshell first attended the Met Gala in 2008, she walked the carpet with her Gossip Girl on-screen and real life boyfriend, Penn Badgley.
Back then, we thought they were essentially the cutest couple our eyes would ever see...but how things have changed! Last night, Lively was on the arm of her hubby Ryan Reynolds. Together, they now hold a spot as one of our favorite Hollywood couples ever.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Getty Images
The Weeknd: There were many reasons we were all talking about SelGo and The Weeknd last night. First and foremost, the event marked their very first red carpet appearance as a couple, and they simply couldn't keep their hands to themselves. At one point, Gomez even whispered "I love you" to her beau.
However, a lot of the conversation involved more than just the two of them...Bella Hadid was also in attendance (wearing a see-through catsuit, nonetheless). Last year, the model and the "Starboy" singer walked the Met Gala carpet arm-in-arm.
AP Images; Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow OK, so she wasn't actually dating either of these men, but it is kind of cute and funny to look back at Gwynnie's first date as compared to her most recent arm candy.
In 1999, the actress hit the carpet with her father, Bruce Paltrow, looking stunning in a bright blue, snakeskin dress. Fast forward, 18 years and she was photographed on the carpet Monday with A$AP Rocky, both donning Calvin Klein.
