The 2017 Met Gala was complete with major names and incredible fashion, but nothing gets us talking more than the couples who walked the carpet together.

Last night proved to be exceptionally exciting as three couples made their red carpet debut, including Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as well as (an adorably preggers) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

To make things even more interesting, many of the celebrities who hit the carpet with some arm candy have actually walked it before...with someone else (some of whom were actually in attendance last night).

Let's take a look back at stars' first dates to the Met Gala as compared to who they attended with last night: