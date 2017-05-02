Brie Bella is very ready to give birth to baby Birdie Jo Danielson!

On Sunday, what was supposed to be the pregnant WWE pro's due date, Brie recorded a YouTube video to share an update with fans on how she's doing. Brie posted the video online yesterday.

"So today is Birdie's due date, and as you can tell she's still in here," the Total Divas star says in the video while rubbing her giant baby bump. "She is very cozy and comfy and obviously does not want to come out here to the great world. So Bryan and I are going to start thinking of more things to naturally induce labor. Today I'm super tired. I literally went and I got a pedicure and a manicure, which I didn't enjoy because of how tired I was."