Brie Bella is very ready to give birth to baby Birdie Jo Danielson!
On Sunday, what was supposed to be the pregnant WWE pro's due date, Brie recorded a YouTube video to share an update with fans on how she's doing. Brie posted the video online yesterday.
"So today is Birdie's due date, and as you can tell she's still in here," the Total Divas star says in the video while rubbing her giant baby bump. "She is very cozy and comfy and obviously does not want to come out here to the great world. So Bryan and I are going to start thinking of more things to naturally induce labor. Today I'm super tired. I literally went and I got a pedicure and a manicure, which I didn't enjoy because of how tired I was."
Brie says she and hubby Bryan Danielson have been spending time outdoors walking and doing other things to take their minds off the waiting game.
Shannon Lee Photography
"What do we all think the date will be?" Brie asks fans. "My doctor thinks she'll be here by the end of the week. But what do you all think? Think she's coming tonight? Tomorrow? Or the next two weeks? I'd love to hear what you guys think."
Brie isn't the only one ready to welcome little Birdie. Last week, her twin sis Nikki Bella told E! News, "She's due this Sunday, and we are literally just waiting for Birdie to pop out."
"She's as big as a house!" John Cena joked.
