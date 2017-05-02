EXCLUSIVE!

An Exclusive Ticket Inside Rihanna's 2017 Met Gala After-Party

Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, The Rihanna Gala After Party

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Rihanna, 2017 Met Gala After Party Pics

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

In the words of R. Kelly, "After the show, it's the after-party," and there's no after-party quite like Rihanna's. 

After taking this year's Met Gala by storm in a structural standout number by the honored label of the evening, Commes des Garçons, the Grammy winner certainly wasn't ready to hang up the dress and call it a night.

Instead, she swapped out the couture for a shirtdress and furry slippers and headed over to the Big Apple's A-list haunt, 1 Oak, where she partied into the early hours surrounded by Hollywood's fashionable crop of stars. 

Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala After Party Pics

Splash News

The party kicked off around 1 a.m. with Madonna as one of the first attendees, according to an insider. Soon, the hostess of the evening made her grand entrance with bold shades on and her entourage in tow. "She danced her way through the club, greeting guests as she made her way to her booth," a source told E! News exclusively. Soon, she was spotted eating out of a carton of lo mein with chopsticks while burgers and french fries were also served to guests.  

Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Baldwin, Jaden Smith and a few other models took seats at one both while Lily Aldridge, Taylor Hill and a bevy of more models mingled at another.

While she was surrounded by celebrity pals, Jenner stayed close to the rapper. "Kendall was dancing in front of A$AP the whole night," the eyewitness described.

Helen Lasichanh, Pharrell Williams, The Rihanna Gala After Party

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong'o, The Rihanna Gala After Party

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Cassie, Sean Combs, The Rihanna Gala After Party

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

The late-night soirée doubled as a sexy date night for a few celebrity pairs, including Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh, who sat next to each other in a booth and held hands.

He "didn't leave her side," the source said. "He was really mellow and kind to everyone." 

Duo Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs walked in holding hands, spent the evening partying together and, at one point, were spotted mingling with Mary J. Blige

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong'o and Ruby Rose could be found in the middle of the crowd with friends. La La Anthony appeared to be in a great mood and looked "flawless" as she danced with a friend and enjoyed herself. 

Kerry Washington, The Rihanna Gala After Party

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

New parents of two Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha also stole some time away for a night on the town together as they coordinated in black ensembles. 

While Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked "very happy" as they grooved together, they headed out after two hours. However, RiRi carried the celebration into the morning, exiting around 4 a.m. 

Just like that, the 2017 Met Gala is a wrap! Wherever the party is in 365 days, we'll be there. 

For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

