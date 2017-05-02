Serena Williams had the best accessory at the 2017 Met Gala: a baby bump!

The mom-to-be ascended the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday wearing a custom-made emerald green Atelier Versace gown that featured vertical beaded accents and a dramatic train. Williams, 35, accessorized with a diamond Piaget watch. Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace also dressed Luciana Barroso, Halle Berry, Matt Damon, Céline Dion, Kylie Jenner and Ryan Reynolds for the most glamorous night in fashion.

André Leon Talley, contributing editor at Vogue, spoke to Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian shortly after they made their way inside the museum. Ohanian said they're feeling "really good" as they prepare for the arrival of their firstborn. Williams added, "We have time."

"Do you know what it is?" Talley asked. "Do you know if it's a boy or a girl yet?"

"We're waiting. [It's] a surprise," the athlete replied. "We call it 'baby.'"