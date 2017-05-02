"This film will show Princess Diana in a way she has never been seen before, through the eyes of the two people who knew her best," Nick Kent, the film's executive producer at Oxford Film and Television, said in a statement.

In addition to Prince William and Prince Harry, the film will feature interviews with other key figures from Princess Diana's life, "many of whom have never spoken publicly before," and new archival material.

HBO has rights to the film, which was produced by Oxford Film and television for ITV in the United Kingdom. No official premiere date has been set aside from later in 2017.

Ashley Gething will serve as producer and director.