Princess Diana is getting the HBO documentary treatment with the help of her sons. The late Princess of Wales' life and work will be celebrated with a new movie from HBO Documentary Films to mark the 20th anniversary of her passing.
In a release, HBO said the documentary will feature Prince Harry and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, talking openly and in depth about their mother and how her influenced shaped their lives. The princes will also offer their take on Diana's contribution to public life, and her charitable and humanitarian work, including her work in the fields of landmines, child bereavement, homelessness and HIV and AIDS.
"This film will show Princess Diana in a way she has never been seen before, through the eyes of the two people who knew her best," Nick Kent, the film's executive producer at Oxford Film and Television, said in a statement.
In addition to Prince William and Prince Harry, the film will feature interviews with other key figures from Princess Diana's life, "many of whom have never spoken publicly before," and new archival material.
HBO has rights to the film, which was produced by Oxford Film and television for ITV in the United Kingdom. No official premiere date has been set aside from later in 2017.
Ashley Gething will serve as producer and director.
This isn't the only TV project about Princess Diana in the works. Ryan Murphy will tell the story of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the second season of Feud, Feud: Charles and Diana.
"I was shocked at how many people did want it. Diana has become sort of a Scarlet O'Hara thing where a lot of people have thrown their hat in the ring," Murphy told E! News about casting the famous role. "And I'm just talking to a lot of people and lot of actors want to be Charles too. We're writing now and we're shooting it in the fall. "
Murphy said he was looking at both known actresses and undiscovered talents. "I'm reading unknowns and I'm also meeting very famous established British actresses. Everything, everybody," he said.