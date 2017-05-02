The biggest night in fashion calls for the biggest innovation to the traditional portrait.
Vogue and Instagram teamed up to create a video portrait studio for the 2017 Met Gala. Director Gordon von Steiner was able to capture all of the fashion-forward looks that came through the doors and post them directly to social media for all of us whose invitations to the ball were unfortunately lost in the mail.
The cinematographic portraits were captured in front of installation visuals, which paid homage to the exhibition's theme: Rei Kawakubo: The Art of the In-Between.
#metgala co-chair @katyperry stepped in to our Instagram booth in a @maisonmargiela look by John Galliano. Director @gvsgvs Producer @kelmcgee23 DP @toddbanhazl Digital Art Installation @silasveta Multimedia Producer @paulina_zakh Steadicam @yoshisteadiop 1st AC @rebecca.rajadnya Camera Red Weapon 8KS35 @reddigitalcinema Camera Lenses @abelcine Installation DJ @evahthaevah Editors @alvarocdc, @instaroth, @modern.post Music @maiahmanser
Met Gala co-chair Katy Perryserved up red hot looks while wearing Maison Margiela.
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and A$AP Rocky hit the Met Gala with four times the fashion.
Priyanka Chopra (in Ralph Lauren) kept her video portrait soft and elegant while donning a statement-making train.
Vogue's editor-in-cheif Anna Wintouris symbolic to the Met Gala, an event she has overseen since 1995.
Céline Dion did not let her first Met Gala experience go to waste. She delivered a high-fashion Atelier Versace look while dancing the night away.
Jaden Smith took full advantage of the video aspect of this year's portrait booth. The star danced while holding his own shorn dreadlocks.
#metgala co-chair @gisele had another backless moment at the #MetGala in a silver @stellamccartney gown. Director @gvsgvs Producer @kelmcgee23 DP @toddbanhazl Digital Art Installation @silasveta Multimedia Producer @paulina_zakh Steadicam @yoshisteadiop 1st AC @rebecca.rajadnya Camera Red Weapon 8KS35 @reddigitalcinema Camera Lenses @abelcine Installation DJ @evahthaevah Editors @alvarocdc, @instaroth, @modern.post Music @maiahmanser, @craterbabes
Met Gala co-chair Gisele Bündchen was no stranger to the runway while wearing a backless Stella McCartney dress.
Candice Swanepoel twirled in her beautiful, full-skirted Topshop dress.
Solange delivered an avant-garde look in her Thom Brown puffer.
Without a doubt, these video portraits took the high-fashion appearances to the next level.
Which Met Gala look was your favorite?
