The biggest night in fashion calls for the biggest innovation to the traditional portrait.

Vogue and Instagram teamed up to create a video portrait studio for the 2017 Met Gala. Director Gordon von Steiner was able to capture all of the fashion-forward looks that came through the doors and post them directly to social media for all of us whose invitations to the ball were unfortunately lost in the mail.

The cinematographic portraits were captured in front of installation visuals, which paid homage to the exhibition's theme: Rei Kawakubo: The Art of the In-Between.