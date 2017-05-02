Too Cool to Dance, Alex Rodriguez? Watch Jennifer Lopez Get Her Groove on at the 2017 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez will always have the moves no matter where she is, what she's wearing or who's she with. 

Such was the case inside the Met Gala Monday night when the triple threat wrapped up her round of red carpet posing and headed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute for dinner and music among Hollywood's very best.

With her dapper date for the evening, boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, the couple took their seats surrounded by other A-list attendees, like Madonna and Céline Dion, for a round of performances, including song and dance from Katy Perry and Migos.

When a dancer always a dancer @jlo #metball

A post shared by Giancarlo Giammetti (@privategg) on

Though she remained seated for Perry's portion, Lopez was on her feet with her arms in the air as soon as the group kicked off their hit, "Bad and Boujee."

"When a dancer always a dancer," Giancarlo Giammetti described perfectly on Instagram with a video of the moment. 

While the baseball player stayed in his seat as his leading lady got her groove on, he was clearly soaking in the ultimate date night with his girlfriend.

Their arrival at the annual event marked their first official red carpet as a couple and Rodriguez seemed to do everything right, including pulling out his phone to capture Lopez in the moment.  

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"Admiring Jennifer doing her thing on the carpet at the #MetGala2017," he explained on Instagram. 

The mom of two appears to be equally smitten with her "macho bello," as she calls him, looking radiant as ever in a baby blue Valentino caped gown. 

Even the star couldn't help but comment on her visible happiness.

As she captioned a shot of herself grinning from ear to ear, "You're never fully dressed without a smile..."

For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

