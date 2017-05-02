It's the end of the Dancing road for The Bachelor star Nick Viall. Nick and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd were sent home from Dancing With the Stars along with Nancy Kerrigan and her partner Artem Chigvintsev in a double elimination.

Nick and Peta did the Argentine tango to "Dangerous" by David Guetta feat. Sam Martin and received two nines and two eights from the judges, but it wasn't enough to keep them in the competition.

"I think Peta and I were sort of hoping to squeeze in one more week…Now that it's over it's sad," Nick told E! News after he was sent home from the dancing competition series. "I had such an amazing time with Peta. She's a fantastic partner; we had fun all the time. It's definitely a bummer to see it end…"