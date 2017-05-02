What the Stars Wore to the 2017 Met Gala After-Parties

Rihanna, 2017 Met Gala After Party Pics

The party doesn't end once the doors close on the 2017 Met Gala.

All the hottest stars—i.e. all the attendees—depart the famed museum to go change into their after-party outfits. Given that there's no theme to any of the after-parties, celebs are free to wear whatever they want. Sometimes they continue their wild looks, and sometimes they opt for a more classic LBD so they can dance the night away. No matter what a celeb chooses to wear to the exclusive after-parties, he/she always makes a statement.

Katy Perry, 2017 Met Gala After Party Pics

As soon as the red carpet ended it became clear that Rihanna had won best dressed. Her over-the-top floral gown matched the theme to a T, as she does every year. RiRi also happened to host the ultimate after-party at NYC's 1Oak, where she looked far more comfortable in a slinky robe-style mini dress and oversized pink sunglasses. The hostess with the mostess obviously made a statement, as did all her guests. Priyanka Chopra seemed to remove the tail off her trench coat-like dress, while Chrissy Teigen opted for a classic LBD alongside hubby John LegendKaty Perry ditched her red gown for an orange jumpsuit and a long coat.

Click through the gallery to see what the stars wore to the Met Gala after-parties!

For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

