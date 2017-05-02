What the Stars Wore to the 2017 Met Gala After-Parties

For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

As soon as the red carpet ended it became clear that Rihanna had won best dressed. Her over-the-top floral gown matched the theme to a T, as she does every year. RiRi also happened to host the ultimate after-party at NYC's 1Oak, where she looked far more comfortable in a slinky robe-style mini dress and oversized pink sunglasses. The hostess with the mostess obviously made a statement, as did all her guests. Priyanka Chopra seemed to remove the tail off her trench coat-like dress, while Chrissy Teigen opted for a classic LBD alongside hubby John Legend . Katy Perry ditched her red gown for an orange jumpsuit and a long coat.

All the hottest stars—i.e. all the attendees—depart the famed museum to go change into their after-party outfits. Given that there's no theme to any of the after-parties, celebs are free to wear whatever they want. Sometimes they continue their wild looks, and sometimes they opt for a more classic LBD so they can dance the night away. No matter what a celeb chooses to wear to the exclusive after-parties, he/she always makes a statement.

The party doesn't end once the doors close on the 2017 Met Gala.

