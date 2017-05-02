The bathroom doubled as the VIP room at the 2017 Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner broke the event's "no selfie" rule (though she was hardly the only one) to get her "annual bathroom selfie" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday. The social media star, who modeled a curve-hugging Versace dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, recruited quite a crew for her impromptu photo shoot. Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Paris Jackson, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Brie Larson, Frank Ocean, Ashton Sanders and Slick Woods were among those to huddle up for her.

Larson, clad in head-to-toe Chanel, re-grammed Jenner's photo and joked about her accidental run-in with the other attendees, writing, "I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous."