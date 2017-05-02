The bathroom doubled as the VIP room at the 2017 Met Gala.
Kylie Jenner broke the event's "no selfie" rule (though she was hardly the only one) to get her "annual bathroom selfie" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday. The social media star, who modeled a curve-hugging Versace dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, recruited quite a crew for her impromptu photo shoot. Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Paris Jackson, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Brie Larson, Frank Ocean, Ashton Sanders and Slick Woods were among those to huddle up for her.
Larson, clad in head-to-toe Chanel, re-grammed Jenner's photo and joked about her accidental run-in with the other attendees, writing, "I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous."
Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons shared a different angle via Instagram. "This is what happens when you go to the bathroom at the met just chatting to @thelsd then this @kendalljenner @kimkardashian @kyliejenner @lilyaldridge taking selfies!" she said. "#mirrorinthebathroom." Chambers Hammer offered another perspective, writing, "Ain't no party like a restroom party." Kardashian (in Vivienne Westwood) shared a Snapchat from the shoot, adding no commentary.
Michelle Monaghan, who shimmered in Paco Rabanne and Cartier, uploaded a cropped close-up, writing, "When you photobomb all the cool kids. #MetGala #girlsbathroom #selfiecentral."
The "no social media" policy, which was implemented in 2015, isn't taken as seriously as it once was. Halle Berry and Nick Jonas updated their Instagram Stories with videos from Katy Perry's performance, while Jackson shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting on the bathroom floor with Bella Hadid, Lara Stone and Ruby Rose. (Hadid ignored the museum's "no smoking" rule.)
When the "no social media" policy first went into effect, sources said it was "solely to do with guests' security and enjoyment of the event," not to prohibit them from documenting the night.
