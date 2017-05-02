These two got a little touchy at this year's Met Gala.
After the glitz and the glamour of the red carpet arrivals subsides, it appears Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky squeezed in a moment of personal time. However, the supermodel's famous sisters were not too far away.
In a photo shared from Kim Kardashian's Snapchat account, Kylie Jenner is crouched on the ground in her Versace gown to snap a shot of the rapper with her sister, who had her back turned to the camera.
Meanwhile, the "Wild for the Night" star, sporting Calvin Klein, followed his own music as he cupped Kendall's behind in front of her siblings, the sexy moment immediately cemented on social media.
After the gala wrapped, the duo headed off to the Big Apple's A-list haunt, 1 Oak, where they got comfortable in a booth surrounded by Hollywood's newest generation of stars, like Zoë Kravitz and Jayden Smith.
However, it seems she only had eyes for the rhymer. "Kendall was dancing in front of A$AP the whole night," an eyewitness told E! News.
While the rumored pair don't typically get handsy in public, they have been linked to each other for nearly a year and were most recently spotted together looking "couple-y" and "cozy" at Coachella.
However, Rocky wasn't the only one with his eyes on the 21 year old.
Jenner was the sartorial toast of the annual event in a bum-baring crystal gown designed by La Perla.
The daring haute couture number left little to the imagination as it was made of thousands of crystals and practically nothing else.
