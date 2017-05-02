In a photo shared from Kim Kardashian's Snapchat account, Kylie Jenner is crouched on the ground in her Versace gown to snap a shot of the rapper with her sister, who had her back turned to the camera.

Meanwhile, the "Wild for the Night" star, sporting Calvin Klein, followed his own music as he cupped Kendall's behind in front of her siblings, the sexy moment immediately cemented on social media.

After the gala wrapped, the duo headed off to the Big Apple's A-list haunt, 1 Oak, where they got comfortable in a booth surrounded by Hollywood's newest generation of stars, like Zoë Kravitz and Jayden Smith.

However, it seems she only had eyes for the rhymer. "Kendall was dancing in front of A$AP the whole night," an eyewitness told E! News.