Jimmy Kimmel is expressing gratitude after his family welcomed a baby boy into the world.

On Monday night's all-new Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host began his show with an opening monologue that was no laughing matter.

Instead, Jimmy announced that his wife Molly McNearney welcomed a baby boy named William John Kimmel on Friday, April 21.

Three hours after he was born, however, nurses and doctors noticed something uncommon about the newborn. As it turns out, the couple's baby was born with a heart disease that required open heart surgery.

"On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain," Jimmy explained while trying to hold back tears. "He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."