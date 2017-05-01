Jimmy Kimmel is expressing gratitude after his family welcomed a baby boy into the world.
On Monday night's all-new Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host began his show with an opening monologue that was no laughing matter.
Instead, Jimmy announced that his wife Molly McNearney welcomed a baby boy named William John Kimmel on Friday, April 21.
Three hours after he was born, however, nurses and doctors noticed something uncommon about the newborn. As it turns out, the couple's baby was born with a heart disease that required open heart surgery.
"On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain," Jimmy explained while trying to hold back tears. "He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."
"This is some place Children's Hospital Los Angeles. I hope you never have to go there, but if you do, you'll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds being cared for so well and with so much compassion," he explained. "I've been supporting Children's Hospital for years. I had no idea we'd ever wind up there."
Perhaps the greatest rock star in all of this is Jimmy's wife who has stayed strong through all the ups and downs.
"Most of all I want to thank my wife, Molly. First of all, for allowing me to have sex with her in the first place," Jimmy joked. "That was huge right there. So few have done that. But also for being so strong and levelheaded and positive and loving during the worst nightmare a new mother could experience. I couldn't ask for a better partner. I'm so happy we had this baby together. I'm definitely getting a vasectomy after this."
He added, "Please say a prayer for or send positive thoughts to the families with children who are still in the hospital now because they need it. And thanks."
