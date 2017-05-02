The day has finally come to learn the truth about The Flash's latest big bad, but that means it's also time for Team Flash to go up against one of their own.

Killer Frost is officially on the loose, and she's the only person who knows who Savitar is. She's also working for him, and she'll stop at nothing to stop her former friends from succeeding at their own mission to find the physicist who will eventually help stop the god of speed.

In fact, tonight's episode apparently comes with a showdown of epic proportions.

"You're going to see her come at Team Flash with guns a'blazing," Danielle Panabaker told us when we hopped on the phone with her. "She's going to throw everything she's got at them in an effort to win."