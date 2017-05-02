You're Doing It Wrong: Kim Kardashian's Clear Skin at the 2017 Met Gala

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala

Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian has built a reputation around her flawless face. 

With her simplistic style approach to the 2017 Met Gala, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's makeup draws all of the attention. You can't help but notice her blemish-less complexion next to her bone-straight bob and off-shoulder Vivenne Westwood dress.

Truth is, the beauty maven has more than a few tricks up her slouchy sleeve for her picture-perfect looks (besides our much-loved Instagram and Snapchat filters), and that does not include caking on the foundation (a red-carpet no-no!). With the help of celeb makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, Kim K.'s skin was near perfection. 

"Rei Kawakubo does a lot of clean skin on the runway, and I was inspired by that," Mario revealed. "We created a really nice base with the complexion, using more tan colors, and kept the eyes really simple and lash-y."

Want flawless, Kim K-inspired skin? Follow the steps below!

Step 1: Prep skin with the Kiehl's Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask to brighten.

Step 2: Apply Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate to the cheekbones for an extra glow.

Step 3: Moisturize and protect with Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30.

Step 4: Apply Chanel Le Teint Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Flawless Foundation (Kim wears 50 Beige) with your fingertips, then blend with a brush. "At home, most people tend to apply foundation with their fingers. Try buffing it in with a round foundation brush in circles," noted the pro. "It tends to have a great finish."

Sounds easy, right? Your only a few products away from your flawless, red-carpet ready skin!

For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

