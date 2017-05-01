Forget about any and all Met Gala fashion. This love may just be our favorite look of the night.
As the red carpet came to a close and the party inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute began, Humans of New York decided to spotlight one famous couple.
In a surprise post Monday night, followers were able to read a special message from Ryan Reynolds to his wife Blake Lively.
"She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person," Ryan shared. "I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember."
He added, "She made me remember the good times."
Give us a minute, our love tanks are filling up to the top and we're not alone. Close to half a million people liked the post on Instagram in just one hour.
Gigi Hadid also couldn't help but chime in with several heart emoji's.
As you likely could have guessed, all eyes were on the famous couple as they continued to earn their reputation as one of Hollywood's most fashionable stars.
Blake rocked a stunning gold gown with blue feathers as the train. As for Ryan, he looked handsome in a navy blue suit and bow-tie that matched the bottom of his wife's dress perfectly.
This year's fundraising benefit was set to honor Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Comme des Garçons. The Japanese designer has specialized in "anti-fashion" that challenges conventions of fashion and beauty.
