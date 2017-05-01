Who Wore It Best: Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid Wear a Long Bob at the 2017 Met Gala

by Alanah Joseph |

ESC: Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez Hair

Getty Images

Much to our surprise, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid wore matching hairstyles at the 2017 Met Gala.

The actress-turned-singer and model both opted for the long bob with a slight bump, to better frame the face (unlike Kim Kardashian's bone-straight long bob). The style has recently had a major impact on the red carpet, with more celebs adding it to their beauty look with good reason. It's sultry, classic and never appears overdone—the perfect complement to any epic outfit.

Thanks to celeb hairstylists Ward Stegerhoek and Jen Atkin, Bella revealed the new cut at the Met Gala in a sparkling, see-through Alexander Wang catsuit. Ward is responsible for the cut, while Jen styled her hair to perfection using products from Dyson Hair, Ouai (Jen's haircare line), Paul Mitchell, among others. 

The singer, on the other hand, has been rocking a mid-length cut since her April 2017 Vogue cover. However, she recently cut it a bit shorter, revealing a wet hair look on Instagram less than a week ago. 

The matching hairstyles come as a surprise, as we're aware that the women may not be the best of friends. In January, Bella, a recent ex to The Weeknd unfollowed Selena as the "It Ain't Me" singer and The Weeknd's relationship became public. Although there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the pop stars, it's completely understandable that Bella wouldn't want to see her ex's new relationship on the social media platform. 

Now, Selena and The Weeknd are red-carpet official, making their Met Gala debut this evening (she even whispered "I love you" while cameras were flashing). And, Bella is making single look super sexy, with nothing to hide, including her best ass(ets).

Who wore the hairstyle best? Tell us in the comments below! 

