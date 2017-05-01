Much to our surprise, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid wore matching hairstyles at the 2017 Met Gala.

The actress-turned-singer and model both opted for the long bob with a slight bump, to better frame the face (unlike Kim Kardashian's bone-straight long bob). The style has recently had a major impact on the red carpet, with more celebs adding it to their beauty look with good reason. It's sultry, classic and never appears overdone—the perfect complement to any epic outfit.