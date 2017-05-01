Trust in the dynamic duo of Katie Holmes and Zac Posen.

In their second appearance at New York City's Met Gala, the actress and fashion designer came together for another unforgettable evening.

At the same time, the pair joked that they were "older and wiser" for this year's charity event.

"She's channeling Katie Holmes tonight and I'm channeling Zac Posen tonight," Zac shared with E! News' Brad Goreski. "When we get ready, it's pretty relaxed [with] friends, family, our team."

On the red carpet, Katie showed off her gown created by the world-famous designer. She completed her look with vintage jewelry and a hairstyle perfected by DJ Quintero.