Trust in the dynamic duo of Katie Holmes and Zac Posen.
In their second appearance at New York City's Met Gala, the actress and fashion designer came together for another unforgettable evening.
At the same time, the pair joked that they were "older and wiser" for this year's charity event.
"She's channeling Katie Holmes tonight and I'm channeling Zac Posen tonight," Zac shared with E! News' Brad Goreski. "When we get ready, it's pretty relaxed [with] friends, family, our team."
On the red carpet, Katie showed off her gown created by the world-famous designer. She completed her look with vintage jewelry and a hairstyle perfected by DJ Quintero.
"Smoking Hot!!!! @katieholmes212 and I on our way to the #MetGala," Zac shared on Instagram hours before arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute. "Just stunning! @katieholmes212 you take my breath away! #metball #zacposen."
Back in 2015, Katie attended the Met Gala and channeled her inner Sia when she showed off a blunt bob with bangs. As for her sparkling dress, that too was from Zac.
Once tonight's red carpet closed, the real fun began as Katie met up with Amy Schumer. While the picture was a bit out of focus, it was perfectly clear that these two were ready to have a fun night.
"I so admire this incredibly talented lady ❤," she shared on Instagram. "This is us obviously showing off our cleavage :) @zacposen."
On Monday, May 1, our Met Gala conversation starts on the E! News Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Immediately following E! News on Monday, May 1, we’ll be live from New York with red carpet coverage of the Met Gala at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.