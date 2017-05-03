Brad Pitt on Quitting Drinking, Divorcing Angelina Jolie and Fighting for His Kids: "There's No Love Without Loss"
The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards are just around the corner and you better believe that the star-power will be outta this world.
And considering that this marks the debut of the joint ceremonies—honoring both big screen features and hits from television—there will inevitably be a slew of A-listers for fans to check up on.
Adam DeVine will be hosting this year's big event and based on the many teaser clips we've seen from him, he's stoked to be given the high honor.
So what do you need to know ahead of this year's award show? Well, have no fear, we've got all the facts you absolutely need to know in the video above.
Whether you need a refresher on who's nominated, what shows are going head-to-head and what movies are getting the most attention this year—we've got you covered.
But don't just take our word for it. Take a peek for yourself and see!