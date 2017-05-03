The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards are just around the corner and you better believe that the star-power will be outta this world.

And considering that this marks the debut of the joint ceremonies—honoring both big screen features and hits from television—there will inevitably be a slew of A-listers for fans to check up on.

Adam DeVine will be hosting this year's big event and based on the many teaser clips we've seen from him, he's stoked to be given the high honor.