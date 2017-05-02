The CW
The CW
Savitar has finally been revealed!
Warning, spoilers ahead for The Flash's May 2 episode. If you haven't watched or don't want to be spoiled, speed away!
What do you do when the hero becomes the villain...sort of? The Flash finally revealed the identity of season three's big bad in Tuesday night's episode, and it's safe to say no one on Team Flash saw it coming. Especially Barry (Grant Gustin). Because it was Barry.
Allow us to explain...
After Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) teamed up with the evil Speedster to throw a wrench in Barry's attempt to encourage Tracy Brand (Anne Dudek) to speed her research up so Savitar could be stopped before he killed Iris (Candice Patton), it became increasingly clear to Team Flash that the villain's innate ability to predict their every move was no mere guesswork. It was as if Savitar had lived through it all, they thought. And they were right.
After a remark about love from Joe (Jesse L. Martin) triggered something in Barry, he began to piece the horrifying truth together. As he confronted Savitar, shouting that he finally figured out how his nemesis was always one step ahead, he clued us in at home. "You remember," he said. "When you were me."
As the Savitar suit opened up to indeed reveal another Barry Allen, the artist formally known as Savitar only had one thing to day: "Like I told you from the beginning, I am the future Flash."
There was one big clue in the crossover episode, if you can remember that far back, where Future Barry warned Team Flash not to trust him. They told us all along who it was!
What did you think of The Flash's big Savitar reveal? Did you see it coming or were you surprised?
The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.