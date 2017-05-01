A Definitive Ranking of the 2017 Met Gala's Most Talked About Looks, From Nearly Naked to Most Bundled Up

The 2017 Met Gala boasted some of its most unforgettable looks in recent memory. 

Stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid revved up the risque in high-fashion ensembles showing off a lot of skin, while leading ladies including Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Rossmade a strong case for modesty on the red carpet. 

With so many noteworthy arrivals to obsess over, we decided to break down Monday night's most talked-about red carpet moments, from the super scandalous to the oh-so covered up. Scroll down, and let us know in the comments: Who was your favorite?!

Pharrell Williams' wife Helen Lasichanh dressed to the Met Gala's theme in a Comme des Garçons look from Rei Kawakubo's Fall 2017 collection. Not even Helen's arms were visible in the bold choice, granting her our special honor for mastering modesty. 

Sarah Paulson, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The popular Emmy winner kept it exceptionally elegant in a custom navy blue gown from Prada. Red and black feathers along Paulson's hemlines provided a lovely pop of color, and there's no denying the actress looked simply stunning. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tracee continued dominating the red carpet in a royal blue frock by Comme des Garçons. The Black-ish star flaunted a little leg, but the oversized cape effect landed her on the more bundled up end of the spectrum. 

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

When it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow's understated Calvin Klein dress, we admire the lifestyle guru for towing the line between sexy and demure. 

Celine Dion, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Céline Dion followed the golden rule of dressing smart in her Atelier Versace ensemble: Flaunt your favorite asset, but only pick one. Hello, legs!

Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner's passion for see-through fashion only continued in her dusty rose-colored look from Versace. 

Adriana Lima, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Only three words come to mind when we see Adriana Lima's LBD: Legs. For. Days. 

Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala, Instagram

John Shearer/Getty Images

The catwalk queen left very little to the imagination in a skin-tight jumpsuit from Alexander Wang. The Weeknd, who?!

Kendall Jenner, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

And the award for most nude goes to none other than Kendall, whose slinky La Perla Haute Couture dress will absolutely go down in Met Gala history. 

On Monday, May 1, our Met Gala conversation starts on the E! News Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Immediately following E! News on Monday, May 1, we’ll be live from New York with red carpet coverage of the Met Gala at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

