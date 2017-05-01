The 2017 Met Gala boasted some of its most unforgettable looks in recent memory.
Stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid revved up the risque in high-fashion ensembles showing off a lot of skin, while leading ladies including Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Rossmade a strong case for modesty on the red carpet.
With so many noteworthy arrivals to obsess over, we decided to break down Monday night's most talked-about red carpet moments, from the super scandalous to the oh-so covered up. Scroll down, and let us know in the comments: Who was your favorite?!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Pharrell Williams' wife Helen Lasichanh dressed to the Met Gala's theme in a Comme des Garçons look from Rei Kawakubo's Fall 2017 collection. Not even Helen's arms were visible in the bold choice, granting her our special honor for mastering modesty.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The popular Emmy winner kept it exceptionally elegant in a custom navy blue gown from Prada. Red and black feathers along Paulson's hemlines provided a lovely pop of color, and there's no denying the actress looked simply stunning.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Tracee continued dominating the red carpet in a royal blue frock by Comme des Garçons. The Black-ish star flaunted a little leg, but the oversized cape effect landed her on the more bundled up end of the spectrum.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
When it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow's understated Calvin Klein dress, we admire the lifestyle guru for towing the line between sexy and demure.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Céline Dion followed the golden rule of dressing smart in her Atelier Versace ensemble: Flaunt your favorite asset, but only pick one. Hello, legs!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner's passion for see-through fashion only continued in her dusty rose-colored look from Versace.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Only three words come to mind when we see Adriana Lima's LBD: Legs. For. Days.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The catwalk queen left very little to the imagination in a skin-tight jumpsuit from Alexander Wang. The Weeknd, who?!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
And the award for most nude goes to none other than Kendall, whose slinky La Perla Haute Couture dress will absolutely go down in Met Gala history.
