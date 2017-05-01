The 2017 Met Gala boasted some of its most unforgettable looks in recent memory.

Stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid revved up the risque in high-fashion ensembles showing off a lot of skin, while leading ladies including Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Rossmade a strong case for modesty on the red carpet.

With so many noteworthy arrivals to obsess over, we decided to break down Monday night's most talked-about red carpet moments, from the super scandalous to the oh-so covered up. Scroll down, and let us know in the comments: Who was your favorite?!