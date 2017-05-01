Remember this name: Paris Jackson!
While fashion lovers were oohing and awing over red carpet veterans like Blake Lively, Rihanna and Céline Dion at the 2017 Met Gala, others couldn't help but acknowledge the power that was Miss Jackson.
In her first Met Gala appearance, the 19-year-old stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute wearing a Calvin Klein dress that revealed some of her 50 tattoos.
She completed her look with a nose ring, black heels and matching nail polish.
The appearance comes less than a week after Paris was proclaimed Vanity Fair's newest "It Girl."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In the May 2017 issue, Michael Jackson's daughter gave readers Marilyn Monroe vibes while posing in a white robe as she dripped in diamonds.
As for the "It Girl" title, there are plenty of reasons behind that achievement.
Perhaps it's the fact that she recently signed on with IMG Models. Maybe it's her new gig on Lee Daniels' girl-group series called Star.
And through all her gigs, Paris has also been able to make some famous friends including Kendall Jenner.
Behind all the glitz and glamour, Paris wants her followers to know there is much more to what meets the eye on social media or in the media.
"I think it's important to show our youth that one shouldn't compare another's highlight reel to their own behind the scenes," she told Vanity Fair.
