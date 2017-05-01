Remember this name: Paris Jackson!

While fashion lovers were oohing and awing over red carpet veterans like Blake Lively, Rihanna and Céline Dion at the 2017 Met Gala, others couldn't help but acknowledge the power that was Miss Jackson.

In her first Met Gala appearance, the 19-year-old stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute wearing a Calvin Klein dress that revealed some of her 50 tattoos.

She completed her look with a nose ring, black heels and matching nail polish.

The appearance comes less than a week after Paris was proclaimed Vanity Fair's newest "It Girl."