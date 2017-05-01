Fashion's most-anticipated night hosted its fair share of red carpet debuts.

As anyone who's anyone arrived to the 2017 Met Gala on Monday evening, all eyes were on the celebs that skipped solo photo opportunities in exchange for ascending the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic staircase with an S.O. by their side.

It wasn't any 'ol date night, though—taking one's relationship public by way of the red carpet is an unspoken way of confirming their love is the real deal. And as most pop culture fanatics understand, picking the time and place to make a relationship #RCO (Red Carpet Official, y'all!) is well thought out and extremely calculated.

Check out three of the most swoon-worthy appearances below: