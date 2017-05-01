Some say looking good is the best revenge, and we have a feeling that Bella Hadid got the all the revenge she wanted when she slinked down the red carpet at Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday night. The "It" girl dared to bare, embracing the event's theme this year, Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçon: Art of the In-Between.
The brunette made sure all eyes were on her (and not her ex The Weeknd and his new flame Selena Gomez) when she rocked a skintight, oh-so revealing, glittering catsuit by Alexander Wang to the avant-garde event. Meow!
Things looked rather different at the 2016 Met Gala. Selena was decidedly single, and the Victoria's Secret model, who selected a more classic-looking black gown, attended the Big Apple bash with the "Starboy" singer by her side. But this year, the music man has moved on to the queen of Instagram and now Bella's the one flying solo.
Shutterstock; Getty Images
Wang told Vogue that he chose to create the eye-catching piece, which Bella was actually sewn into, because bodysuits are rarely done at the glittering gala.
"It was exciting to do a bodysuit for the Met, because I felt that it was something that hasn’t been explored," Wang said.
Inspired by the goth-meets-glam catsuits in his Fall 2017 collection, the designer added, "This look is a more amplified version, done in lace with allover beading and embroidery down to the shoe. And really shows off Bella’s incredible body.”
While Bella and the two lovebirds, who have been all about PDA in recent days, didn't appear to have a red carpet run-in, the model's family was trailing behind the new couple. Too bad for Bella because her revenge body was killing it.
