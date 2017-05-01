Some say looking good is the best revenge, and we have a feeling that Bella Hadid got the all the revenge she wanted when she slinked down the red carpet at Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday night. The "It" girl dared to bare, embracing the event's theme this year, Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçon: Art of the In-Between.

The brunette made sure all eyes were on her (and not her ex The Weeknd and his new flame Selena Gomez) when she rocked a skintight, oh-so revealing, glittering catsuit by Alexander Wang to the avant-garde event. Meow!

Things looked rather different at the 2016 Met Gala. Selena was decidedly single, and the Victoria's Secret model, who selected a more classic-looking black gown, attended the Big Apple bash with the "Starboy" singer by her side. But this year, the music man has moved on to the queen of Instagram and now Bella's the one flying solo.