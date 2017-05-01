Céline Dion is one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, but even she was afraid Met Gala personnel might ask for identification!
While heading in to Monday evening's big event, the legendary singer discussed with E! News' Brad Goreski what it takes to prepare for one's first-ever Met Ball. "I'm wonderful," she shared. "I'm overwhelmed, but I'm great."
Dion stepped out in a bold black and silver gown by Atelier Versace, but as she revealed, there was one condition to her look every practical gal can get on board with: Pockets! "My first impression was that I really insisted there was a pocket in this dress," she shared.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
"I didn't know if I had to bring my card to let me in," Celine added, asking herself, "Where is it?"
She then proceeded to begin pulling out all the items tucked inside the couture dress while busting out her own theatrical version of James Taylor's "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)." Seriously, we couldn't love this celeb more!
Celine described her Met Gala survival guide: "I have a tissue just in case. My driver's license, passport. I didn't know what to bring!" She recommended, "Beyond the dress, bring your stuff just in case they don't let you in. I would've started singing in the middle of the street [had they not let me in.]"
Something tells us they definitely did.
