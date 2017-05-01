Céline Dion is one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, but even she was afraid Met Gala personnel might ask for identification!

While heading in to Monday evening's big event, the legendary singer discussed with E! News' Brad Goreski what it takes to prepare for one's first-ever Met Ball. "I'm wonderful," she shared. "I'm overwhelmed, but I'm great."

Dion stepped out in a bold black and silver gown by Atelier Versace, but as she revealed, there was one condition to her look every practical gal can get on board with: Pockets! "My first impression was that I really insisted there was a pocket in this dress," she shared.