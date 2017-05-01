Ashley Graham may be attending fashion's biggest bash, the 2017 Met Gala, for the very first time, but she still wanted to keep it real on the red carpet on Monday night.
Standing in front of Metropolitan Museum of Art, the plus-size model dished to E! News' Brad Goreski all about the bold look from H&M and inspired by Rei Kawakubo's label Commes de Garçon. The 29-year-old said the secretive designer is all about big crazy shapes, but that the style still had to suit her fab form.
"[Kawakubo] is all about shapes and all about the deconstruction...But, we had to make it very Ashley, so we have the body in between it all," said the Nebraska-born beauty.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The brunette also opened up about her hopes to inspire with her upcoming book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, which is due out in June.
"It's really just about every woman becoming their own model and their own role model," said Ashley.
Oh we feel ya, girl!
While Ashley's clearly crushing the red carpet tonight, let's hope she doesn't have another red carpet incident like she did last week. The beauty almost fell on her face while attending the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 25. She caught herself before taking a tumble on the red carpet.
We're glad she was able to stay upright tonight, the Met Gala is not the event you want to trip up on (literally or figuratively).
