Pound the alarm because Nicki Minaj is in the house!
While stepping out at the 2017 Met Gala Monday night in New York City, the "Starships" rapper was more than ready to show off her sexy dress from H&M.
At the same time, she couldn't help but celebrate the release of her new music video titled "Regret in Your Tears."
"I'm so freaking happy about it. I couldn't stop watching it today," Nicki shared with E! News' Brad Goreski when gushing about her new project executed by photographer duo Mert and Marcus. "They did such a beautiful job shooting me and bringing some stuff out of me that I never knew I had. They really just pushed me. The video is breathtaking."
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The video, which is exclusively on Tidal, is expected to be released on Vevo and other platforms in about four days. Nicki is also set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas later this month.
"Blown away by their work. Honored. The stars aligned," Nicki recently shared on Twitter when teasing her video. "Only video they shot was for MADONNA – Legendary."
Music aside, Nicki certainly went big with her red carpet look that was a true collaboration with H&M.
"My stylist had a big part in it," the rapper shared with us. "It has to be amazing and they really worked with me and got it perfectly for me."
And based on all the poses and pictures she is posting on social media, Nicki is feelin' the look.
