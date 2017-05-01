Pound the alarm because Nicki Minaj is in the house!

While stepping out at the 2017 Met Gala Monday night in New York City, the "Starships" rapper was more than ready to show off her sexy dress from H&M.

At the same time, she couldn't help but celebrate the release of her new music video titled "Regret in Your Tears."

"I'm so freaking happy about it. I couldn't stop watching it today," Nicki shared with E! News' Brad Goreski when gushing about her new project executed by photographer duo Mert and Marcus. "They did such a beautiful job shooting me and bringing some stuff out of me that I never knew I had. They really just pushed me. The video is breathtaking."