It's Official: Rihanna Wins Met Gala 2017 in This 3D Dress

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Rihanna, Met Gala 2017

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna just arrived. And it's already over.

In a 3D, multi-patterned floral number (because you can't just call it a dress) the Met Gala queen shut. it. down.

If there's anything you should know about the night's theme, designer and visionary Rei Kawakubo of Commes des Garçons, it's that the creator isn't afraid of out-of-box silhouettes. Her runway shows are full of enormous, sculptural pieces—she's a boundary pusher (like our dear friend Riri), which is why the singer's get-up completely won the night.

Yet again, BadGalRiri reigns supreme.

Who was your favorite?

Let us know in the comments below.

