Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna just arrived. And it's already over.
In a 3D, multi-patterned floral number (because you can't just call it a dress) the Met Gala queen shut. it. down.
If there's anything you should know about the night's theme, designer and visionary Rei Kawakubo of Commes des Garçons, it's that the creator isn't afraid of out-of-box silhouettes. Her runway shows are full of enormous, sculptural pieces—she's a boundary pusher (like our dear friend Riri), which is why the singer's get-up completely won the night.
Yet again, BadGalRiri reigns supreme.
