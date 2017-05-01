Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are the Golden Couple on the 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Behati Prinsloo, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

2017 Met Gala: Red Carpet Arrivals

Ashley Graham, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Ashley Graham on Her 2017 Met Gala Look: ''We Had to Make It Very Ashley''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are good as gold.

The gorgeous couple had all eyes on them when they walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute on Monday night. And, living up to her reputation as one of Hollywood's most fashionable stars, Blake rocked a stunning gold gown with blue feathers as the train. 

While the Deadpool star didn't rock any gold to match his wife's gown, his bow tie perfectly complemented the blue feathers at the bottom of the gown and the blue stones in her earrings. 

Can they be any cuter? (Rhetorical question, we all know the answer is a big ole nope!)

Photos

2017 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Earlier in the day, Blake took to Instagram to jokingly tease her look for the night, posting a throwback photo from her high school dance days. 

"Met dress preview," she captioned the black and white (and slightly blurry) pic. 

This year's fundraising benefit is honoring Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Comme des Garçons.

Check out the rest of the couples that rocked the red carpet together in our gallery of Hollywood's hottest pairs at the 2017 Met Gala.

On Monday, May 1, our Met Gala conversation starts on the E! News Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Immediately following E! News on Monday, May 1, we'll be live from New York with red carpet coverage of the Met Gala at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

TAGS/ Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , 2017 Met Gala , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Couples
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again