David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are good as gold.
The gorgeous couple had all eyes on them when they walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute on Monday night. And, living up to her reputation as one of Hollywood's most fashionable stars, Blake rocked a stunning gold gown with blue feathers as the train.
While the Deadpool star didn't rock any gold to match his wife's gown, his bow tie perfectly complemented the blue feathers at the bottom of the gown and the blue stones in her earrings.
Can they be any cuter? (Rhetorical question, we all know the answer is a big ole nope!)
Earlier in the day, Blake took to Instagram to jokingly tease her look for the night, posting a throwback photo from her high school dance days.
"Met dress preview," she captioned the black and white (and slightly blurry) pic.
This year's fundraising benefit is honoring Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Comme des Garçons.
