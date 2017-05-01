Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are good as gold.

The gorgeous couple had all eyes on them when they walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute on Monday night. And, living up to her reputation as one of Hollywood's most fashionable stars, Blake rocked a stunning gold gown with blue feathers as the train.

While the Deadpool star didn't rock any gold to match his wife's gown, his bow tie perfectly complemented the blue feathers at the bottom of the gown and the blue stones in her earrings.

Can they be any cuter? (Rhetorical question, we all know the answer is a big ole nope!)