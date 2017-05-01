Kendall Jenner Is Basically Naked at the 2017 Met Gala

Talk about solid assets.

Mouths dropped as Kendall Jenner ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute stairs. The model arrived to the 2017 Met Gala in a black, slinky La Perla Haute Couture dress, designed by the brand's creative designer Julia Haart. And calling the one-of-kind gown simply sexy may be the understatement of the century.

The dress isn't made of fabric at all, but rather just thread and crystals—85,000 to be exact. Because less is definitely more in this case, you can see plenty of the supermodel's skin. The large, asymmetrical cutout gives Kendall's cleavage plenty of room to breathe, while the high slit shows off the beauty's legs for days.