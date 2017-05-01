Nicki Minaj Fangirled Harder Than Anyone at the 2017 Met Gala

No one is having a better time on the Met Gala red carpet than Nicki Minaj.
Sure, there are some contenders—Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguezlooked pretty darn happy, and Selena Gomezand The Weeknd couldn't stop making kissy faces at each other. But truly, all of that giddiness is child's play compared to the pure, unadulterated joy that Nicki is feeling.
It's not even remotely her first Met Gala. The artist has walked those hallowed stairs up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art many times. She's toured the Costume Institute, she's eaten the fancy food, she's avoided the elevator at the after parties. She's incredibly famous; this is old hat to her. Yet, somehow, Minaj is acting like she's never been around another famous person before in her life—and we can't get enough.
It all started, as most good stories do, on Instagram. While waiting in line to enter the red carpet (because, spoiler alert, during the popular arrival times it can be a bit of a clog to get in), Nicki found herself standing next to none other than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The Olsen Twins, you guys! Clearly being a Full House fan herself (or maybe she was more into It Takes Two, or the You're Invited series, or Passport to Paris...the possibilities are endless), she decided she simply must take a picture with the actresses-turned-fashion designers. Opportunities like these only come up once in a lifetime, and a person has to be prepared to take advantage.
Ever the obliging guests, the Olsens honored Minaj with their photographic presence, and she took to Instagram to geek out about the entire thing. "OMG I'm gagging," she wrote alongside the heart-face Emoji, describing the very action we would all be feeling if we found ourselves face to face with our childhood idols.
Next, she spotted the Halle Berry. Newly emboldened by her encounter with the Olsen Twins, Nicki decided to approach Halle as well. The result was yet another Instagram picture posted immediately, with the caption, "Did anyone call for a legend? Omg." We did, Nicki. We did.
But it didn't stop there. She ran into Valentino, and asked the world, "Omg did someone call for another legend?"
Next up was Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, by which time Miss Minaj had lost all control over her own body due to the overwhelming star power, barely able to bring herself to write "I can't."
We can't even think what might happen if she should happen to be seated next to a power couple such as Ryan and Blake, but one can only hope that the party organizers are watching her Instagram feed and frantically reorganizing a few chairs.