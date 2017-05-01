Nicki Minaj Fangirled Harder Than Anyone at the 2017 Met Gala

  • By
  • &

by Seija Rankin |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Rihanna, Met Gala 2017

It's Official: Rihanna Wins Met Gala 2017 in This 3D Dress

Ashley Graham, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Ashley Graham on Her 2017 Met Gala Look: ''We Had to Make It Very Ashley''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

No one is having a better time on the Met Gala red carpet than Nicki Minaj

Sure, there are some contenders—Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguezlooked pretty darn happy, and Selena Gomezand The Weeknd couldn't stop making kissy faces at each other. But truly, all of that giddiness is child's play compared to the pure, unadulterated joy that Nicki is feeling. 

It's not even remotely her first Met Gala. The artist has walked those hallowed stairs up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art many times. She's toured the Costume Institute, she's eaten the fancy food, she's avoided the elevator at the after parties. She's incredibly famous; this is old hat to her. Yet, somehow, Minaj is acting like she's never been around another famous person before in her life—and we can't get enough. 

Photos

2017 Met Gala: Red Carpet Arrivals

It all started, as most good stories do, on Instagram. While waiting in line to enter the red carpet (because, spoiler alert, during the popular arrival times it can be a bit of a clog to get in), Nicki found herself standing next to none other than Mary-Kate and Ashley OlsenThe Olsen Twins, you guys! Clearly being a Full House fan herself (or maybe she was more into It Takes Two, or the You're Invited series, or Passport to Paris...the possibilities are endless), she decided she simply must take a picture with the actresses-turned-fashion designers. Opportunities like these only come up once in a lifetime, and a person has to be prepared to take advantage. 

Ever the obliging guests, the Olsens honored Minaj with their photographic presence, and she took to Instagram to geek out about the entire thing. "OMG I'm gagging," she wrote alongside the heart-face Emoji, describing the very action we would all be feeling if we found ourselves face to face with our childhood idols. 

Omg I'm gagging ?? #MetGala2017

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Next, she spotted the Halle Berry. Newly emboldened by her encounter with the Olsen Twins, Nicki decided to approach Halle as well. The result was yet another Instagram picture posted immediately, with the caption, "Did anyone call for a legend? Omg." We did, Nicki. We did. 

But it didn't stop there. She ran into Valentino, and asked the world, "Omg did someone call for another legend?"

Omg did someone call for another legend @maisonvalentino #MetGala2017

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Next up was Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, by which time Miss Minaj had lost all control over her own body due to the overwhelming star power, barely able to bring herself to write "I can't."

#MetGala2017 I can't. Omg

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

We can't even think what might happen if she should happen to be seated next to a power couple such as Ryan and Blake, but one can only hope that the party organizers are watching her Instagram feed and frantically reorganizing a few chairs. 

TAGS/ 2017 Met Gala , Nicki Minaj , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again