Nicki Minaj Fangirled Harder Than Anyone at the 2017 Met Gala

No one is having a better time on the Met Gala red carpet than Nicki Minaj.

Sure, there are some contenders—Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguezlooked pretty darn happy, and Selena Gomezand The Weeknd couldn't stop making kissy faces at each other. But truly, all of that giddiness is child's play compared to the pure, unadulterated joy that Nicki is feeling.

It's not even remotely her first Met Gala. The artist has walked those hallowed stairs up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art many times. She's toured the Costume Institute, she's eaten the fancy food, she's avoided the elevator at the after parties. She's incredibly famous; this is old hat to her. Yet, somehow, Minaj is acting like she's never been around another famous person before in her life—and we can't get enough.