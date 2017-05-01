Kerry Washington Talks Showing Off ''Those Curves'' at 2017 Met Gala

Kerry Washington is feeling herself!
The Scandal star totally dominated tonight's Met Gala, rocking a 1920s-inspired bob paired with one edgy gown designed by the one and only Michael Kors. The IRL besties chatted with E! News' Brad Goreski, where they dished on the difference between this year's look and 2016's maternity-focused dress.
"I kept thinking last year she was on the carpet pregnant," Kors shared. "This year the baby is out!" (Washington welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Caleb Kelechi Asomugha with hubby Nnamdi Asomugha last October.)
"Let's show those curves," Kerry chimed in excitedly.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"Show off Kerry's curves," Michael elaborated, adding, "Play with the patchwork play, with the punk attitude and take it into Hollywood-New York glamour."
The actress definitely has always been one to push the envelope when it comes to the Met Gala, and her flashy black and silver dress is no exception.
"I feel so blessed, honestly," Kerry couldn't help but gush. "It's such a fun, fun night. I feel lucky to be here and support the museum. That's what were here to do is support the Costume Institute."
You got that right, girl.
