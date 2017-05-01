EXCLUSIVE!

Kerry Washington Talks Showing Off ''Those Curves'' at 2017 Met Gala

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Rihanna, Met Gala 2017

It's Official: Rihanna Wins Met Gala 2017 in This 3D Dress

Ashley Graham, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Ashley Graham on Her 2017 Met Gala Look: ''We Had to Make It Very Ashley''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kerry Washington is feeling herself! 

The Scandal star totally dominated tonight's Met Gala, rocking a 1920s-inspired bob paired with one edgy gown designed by the one and only Michael Kors. The IRL besties chatted with E! News' Brad Goreski, where they dished on the difference between this year's look and 2016's maternity-focused dress.  

"I kept thinking last year she was on the carpet pregnant," Kors shared. "This year the baby is out!" (Washington welcomed her second child, a baby boy named  Caleb Kelechi Asomugha with hubby Nnamdi Asomugha last October.)

"Let's show those curves," Kerry chimed in excitedly. 

Photos

2017 Met Gala: Red Carpet Arrivals

Kerry Washington, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Show off Kerry's curves," Michael elaborated, adding, "Play with the patchwork play, with the punk attitude and take it into Hollywood-New York glamour."

The actress definitely has always been one to push the envelope when it comes to the Met Gala, and her flashy black and silver dress is no exception. 

"I feel so blessed, honestly," Kerry couldn't help but gush. "It's such a fun, fun night. I feel lucky to be here and support the museum. That's what were here to do is support the Costume Institute."

You got that right, girl. 

On Monday, May 1, our Met Gala conversation starts on the E! News Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Immediately following E! News on Monday, May 1, we’ll be live from New York with red carpet coverage of the Met Gala at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

TAGS/ Kerry Washington , Michael Kors , Met Gala , 2017 Met Gala , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again