When it comes to Met Gala preparation, the pressure is on to make stars look their best.
Especially if you're in charge ofSelena Gomez's looks for the night, like Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers and Gomez's personal stylist, Kate Young.
As the face of the brand, it's no surprise Coach dressed the singer for the event, as "her spirit, beauty...thoughtfulness and similar philanthropic interests as Coach" make her the perfect fit for the label, explained Vevers.
So, how do you prep an A-lister for one of fashion's most coveted nights?
To showcase her natural and playful demeanor while also encompassing the line's aesthetic, Vevers and Young went for an effortless and easy look for the star.
Working together to create the elegantly-detailed dress, the two used vintage lace found around New York City. The beading elements to the piece perfectly mimic Coach's prints, while also playing up the nostalgic feel the two were going for.
The winning part of the dress though? The low neck line, leg slit and figure-flattering combo creating a "cool ease" look.
Gomez's romantic gown is undoubtedly the showstopper of her attire, but the ensemble would be incomplete without some accessories to match.
To bring some pop to a light aesthetic, Vevers and Young made use of the little details. After about three weeks in the workshop, those custom-made Coach sandals, for example, added a shimmery metallic touch to the star's appearance.
You also definitely can't forget about that adorable mini bag with the exact embroidery as her dress, which plays up the retro-feel without being too matchy-matchy.
