Be still our beating hearts! But also, how's this for the Met Gala's first awkward encounter of the night?

Selena Gomezand The Weeknd just walked the blue and creme carpet in New York City on Monday evening, just moments before Yolanda Hadid and her son Anwar Hadid made their entrance together. For those not as up to date on this potentially cringe-worthy moment, the R&B artist dated Yolanda's daughter, supermodel Bella Hadid, for quite some time and his relationship with her family is well-documented.

Not to fret, pop culture fanatics. An eyewitness tells E! News that despite being in close proximity to his ex-girlfriend's understandably protective mama, the foursome did not interact. (Bella is also expected to attend fashion's biggest night, but she's no stranger to running into The Weeknd [real name Abel Tesfaye].)