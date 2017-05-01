Be still our beating hearts! But also, how's this for the Met Gala's first awkward encounter of the night?
Selena Gomezand The Weeknd just walked the blue and creme carpet in New York City on Monday evening, just moments before Yolanda Hadid and her son Anwar Hadid made their entrance together. For those not as up to date on this potentially cringe-worthy moment, the R&B artist dated Yolanda's daughter, supermodel Bella Hadid, for quite some time and his relationship with her family is well-documented.
Not to fret, pop culture fanatics. An eyewitness tells E! News that despite being in close proximity to his ex-girlfriend's understandably protective mama, the foursome did not interact. (Bella is also expected to attend fashion's biggest night, but she's no stranger to running into The Weeknd [real name Abel Tesfaye].)
As for the pop music artist and Starboy performer, the lovebirds were absolutely inseparable as they posed for photos, their smiles lighting up the entire room. Not to mention we caught Selena sneaking in an oh-so telling "I love you" into her man's ear.
Ooh la la!
Gomez looked fresh-faced and fabulous in a light pink gown designed by Coach. The plunging number was decorated with dainty appliques, and The Weeknd coordinated his classic tuxedo with a blinged-out broach of his own.
The night has only just begun, and we can't wait to see how this couple finishes it out.
