Let the record show Laura Dern is a dancing machine.

The Big Little Lies star was already thinking about the after-party when she chatted with E! News' Brad Goreski on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute.

Wearing a gorgeous column gown with cut-outs by designer Gabriela Hearst, Laura revealed her favorite thing about her dress was the part she could take off later.

"Only a woman designer would make sure that I have buttons to make sure that I can remove my train so that I can have a dance dress for later," she said. (How very Renata of her!)