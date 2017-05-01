In classic Kardashian style, Kylie Jenner's showing off her gravity-defying curves.
When the beauty mogul took to the off-white Met Gala 2017 carpet (hand-in-hand with Donatella Versace, no less), she really did look amazing in what we can only describe as a new version of the naked dress.
Kylie/Versace's take on the well-loved trend came ripe with fringe sleeves and heavy embellishments all over.
"Honestly, I don't even know it just happened," the starlet told E!. "They sent me a bunch of design options and I just fell in love with this one. It's like a waterfall effect."
And thanks to the built-in corset, that waist definition was out of this world.
But that wasn't the only thing turning heads: her glam was on point too.
Though she kept her makeup subtle with rosy cheeks and lip (which tied in perfectly with her baby pink manicure), the true focal point was the star's icy-blonde bob (giving us major Kim K vibes).
King Kylie strikes again.
