In classic Kardashian style, Kylie Jenner's showing off her gravity-defying curves.

When the beauty mogul took to the off-white Met Gala 2017 carpet (hand-in-hand with Donatella Versace, no less), she really did look amazing in what we can only describe as a new version of the naked dress.

Kylie/Versace's take on the well-loved trend came ripe with fringe sleeves and heavy embellishments all over.

"Honestly, I don't even know it just happened," the starlet told E!. "They sent me a bunch of design options and I just fell in love with this one. It's like a waterfall effect."

And thanks to the built-in corset, that waist definition was out of this world.