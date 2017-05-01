UPDATE!

All the Hidden 2017 Met Gala Details You've Been Missing

We'll be talking about the looks you saw tonight at the 2017 Met Gala for days, so don't worry if you can't get a handle on all of it at once.

But even if you're poring over pics with magnifying glass in hand, it's impossible to see every little thing that this incomparable carpet has to offer. Which is where the Internet detectives come in!

Who's wearing which designer is important and all, but don't you want to know for sure what Katy Perry's head piece says, or what Lena Dunham's most important accessory means? 

Between us and all of the scientists-for-a-night, we're going to do our best to dissect the Met Gala for parts and ensure you don't miss the important little details.

Katy Perry, 2017 Met Gala

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Let's start with Katy Perry, one of the evening's co-chairs.

Maison Margiela's John Galliano designed this red-wedding-appropriate dress that pays homage to the evening's theme, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, and the honored designer's famed use of scarlet hues. But while we almost thought her headpiece said "waitress," it appears to actually say "witness," a pointed reference to being socially aware and not blind to what's really going on in the world.

All that attention to handmade detail, though, and no one remembered to spritz some Windex on her mirrors?

The activist vibe would not end with Katy, of course. Despite her professed hate for the Met Gala, Lena Dunham is back this year, sporting a discreetly placed "PP" pin at the waist of her Elizabeth Kennedy gown to show her support for Planned Parenthood.

Details #plannedparenthood ??

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Also thanks to Lena, we know there's pour-your-own sangria in the lobby.

Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren gown may look like a mere sexy belted Inspector Gadget trench, but once she starts moving, you realize the train is soooooo long.

And soooooo khaki.

Priyanka Chopra, 2017 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jaden Smith, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jaden Smith, ever the avant-gardist, was not only holding a handful of his own dreadlocks (well, they're the world's dreadlocks now) and sporting a mouthful of gold teeth on the red carpet, he was also literally dancing to the beat of his own drum in the form of a wireless speaker playing music he toted onto the carpet.

ESC: Rei Kawakubo, Commes des Garcons

X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In case you're wondering, why all the bobs-with-bangs, that of course is Rei Kawakubo's signature 'do, seen tonight on the likes of Kerry Washingtonand Lily Collins.

Lily Collins, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Matthew Rhys is Welsh but The Americans star is posing as a Scot. (Otherwise, he's only 14 years removed from the night the Met Gala theme was Bravehearts: Men in Skirts.)

Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Snapchat

Snapchat

Alex Rodriguez, making his red carpet debut with Jennifer Lopez, couldn't have been prouder to be on her arm. At one point he even stood aside to shoot some video of her with his phone while she got ready to take the requisite solo shots in her ice-blue Valentino gown.

 

Meanwhile, not wanting to be last, unlike, say, Beyoncé or Rihannain recent years, Jake Gyllenhaal was spied darting up the stairs. (He's not in motion here, but trust us, he was darting.)

And in case you were wondering where all of the swatches you've been saving over the years have been hiding...

Rihanna's been hoarding them to make for one of her all-time great Met Gala entrances. And that's saying a lot.

Madonna, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Need a drink? Have no fear, Madge is here...with a canteen filled with who-knows-what. The legendary singer couldn't help but show off her stylish accessory while she strutted her stuff on the carpet.

(Originally published May 1, 2017, at 4:51 p.m. PT)

