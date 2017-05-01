Things are getting a bit hairy on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet.

As Jaden Smith arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute in New York City Monday night, fans and photographers alike couldn't help but notice what the actor was carrying in his hand.

It's not a purse. And no, it's not a piece of jewelry either. Instead, Jaden decided to hold onto a piece of his hair.

The fashion risk quickly got the attention of social media. It also got people wondering: Where the heck did that come from?

Back on April 11, Will Smith took to Facebook where he shared a father-son moment to his followers. As it turns out, he totally cut off Jaden's dreadlocks.