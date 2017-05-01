La La Anthony's dark and stormy, see-through 2017 Met Gala ensemble may have looked like it took years to make, but in truth, the TV personality admitted the whole creation, by Thai Nguyen Atelier, was whipped together by the designer in just three days.

On Monday night, Anthony told E! News' Brad Goreski that the whole look was a collaborative effort by Nguyen, her stylist Maeve Riley and herself. The beauty, who opted to frost herself with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, also admitted that the see-through beaded frock got finished right before she hit the red carpet, mentioning that the whole crew was sewing beads on right before.