Everything The Internet Thinks Katy Perry's Met Gala Outfit Looks Like

The past few years at the Met Gala, the evening's glamorous attendees have received flack for a lack of creativity, for failing to wholeheartedly embrace the party's theme in unique and challenging ways. Last year, when the instructions were to follow the Manus x Machina theme (that would be man versus machine), everyone wore metallics. Sure, it makes sense, but the people wanted more.
This year, Katy Perrylistened.
The singer stepped out of her car onto the Metropolitan Museum of Art's cream carpet and made an entrance. She wasn't going to have anyone accusing her of taking the easy way out. Perry showed up decked in head-to-toe, er, let's just call it regalia. There was red lace, there was a head brace, there were metals, there was even a little side mirror that she mysteriously failed to clean. But, depending on who you ask, she may have gone a little too far.
The jury is still out as to whether her ensemble received the seal of approval from the great Anna Wintour, but the Internet certainly has some thoughts. Mainly, they have thoughts that she is dressed not like Katy Perry going to the Met Gala, but like Lydia Deetz getting married to Beetlejuice.
The Internet can be cruel, of course. And they love a good meme opportunity—we're sure no one has forgotten the great Rihanna pizza dress fiasco (or scrambled egg, if you will). So perhaps, knowing this, Perry just decided to get ahead of things. Maybe she wore this elaborate outfit on purpose, the better for the Internet to meme her with. No matter, because it's out there now. And it's time to discuss all the things she looks like.
There's Regina George after she miraculously survived that bus accident.
There's the scary guy from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
There's her former self, in the "Last Friday Night" music video.
There's a feather duster.
And, timely as all get out, there are the handmaidens from The Handmaid's Tale.