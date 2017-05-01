Everything The Internet Thinks Katy Perry's Met Gala Outfit Looks Like

The past few years at the Met Gala, the evening's glamorous attendees have received flack for a lack of creativity, for failing to wholeheartedly embrace the party's theme in unique and challenging ways. Last year, when the instructions were to follow the Manus x Machina theme (that would be man versus machine), everyone wore metallics. Sure, it makes sense, but the people wanted more.

This year, Katy Perrylistened.

The singer stepped out of her car onto the Metropolitan Museum of Art's cream carpet and made an entrance. She wasn't going to have anyone accusing her of taking the easy way out. Perry showed up decked in head-to-toe, er, let's just call it regalia. There was red lace, there was a head brace, there were metals, there was even a little side mirror that she mysteriously failed to clean. But, depending on who you ask, she may have gone a little too far.