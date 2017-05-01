A whole new World of Dance is coming to NBC, and at its helm are four of the prettiest faces you ever did see.

In these two new photos, exclusive to E! News, you can get a little peak at the star-studded line-up of judges.

The dance competition, which invites dancers of all ages and styles from around the world to compete for a grand prize of one million dollars, debuts at the end of May and is led by some serious dancing talent.

Jenna Dewan Tatum, who studied dance for many years and rose to fame thanks to the beloved dance movie Step Up, will host and mentor contestants, while Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo will judge the competition.