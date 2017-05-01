J. Lo and A-Rod have gone red carpet official!
The powerhouse couple attended the 2017 Met Gala together, looking every inch in love as they made their Metropolitan Museum of Art entrance arm-in-arm.
The pop music songstress looked absolutely ethereal in a baby blue gown by Valentino. She draped a flowing cape over her shoulders, loose waves and Harry Winston diamonds providing a glamorous finishing touch. As for the retired baseball pro, Rodriguez kept it classy in a simple tuxedo. (Fellas, take notes on how to let your lady steal the spotlight!)
Rodriguez was even starstruck by the gorgeous star, and was spotted snapping photos of Lopez as she strutted her stuff for photographers.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Fans of the lovebirds expected Jennifer and Alex to attend the star-studded evening, as she teased an adorable photo while on the way. "Me and my macho bello...metball2017 #Valentino," Lopez captioned the lovey-dovey selfie of the pair taken in the car. Nicknames?! Too cute.
Since Lopez and Rodriguez went public not long ago, both hopeless romantics haven't shied away from talking about what makes their relationship work.
The professional athlete called Jennifer an "amazing, amazing girl" during an appearance on The View, later gushing, "One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."
"She just likes simple things," he added. "I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."
There's certainly nothing simple about the Met Gala, but J. Lo and A-Rod came to rock it. And that they did!
