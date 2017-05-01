J. Lo and A-Rod have gone red carpet official!

The powerhouse couple attended the 2017 Met Gala together, looking every inch in love as they made their Metropolitan Museum of Art entrance arm-in-arm.

The pop music songstress looked absolutely ethereal in a baby blue gown by Valentino. She draped a flowing cape over her shoulders, loose waves and Harry Winston diamonds providing a glamorous finishing touch. As for the retired baseball pro, Rodriguez kept it classy in a simple tuxedo. (Fellas, take notes on how to let your lady steal the spotlight!)

Rodriguez was even starstruck by the gorgeous star, and was spotted snapping photos of Lopez as she strutted her stuff for photographers.