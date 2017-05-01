It's not every day you see a celebrity rocking a pair of ripped denim jeans at the 2017 Met Gala.

As the red carpet officially opened up Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute, Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh started the fashion party early with their looks.

The "Happy" singer stepped out wearing ripped Comme des Garçons jeans, a studded leather jacket and a red flannel. And as it turns out, he totally nailed it.

As for Helen, she followed the theme exceptionally with a Comme des Garçons look from Rei Kawakubo's Fall 2017 collection.

"It's an honor. It's a brand that we have been huge fans of," Pharrell shared with E! News' Brad Goreski. "We've collaborated with them. They've been there for us for 10 years."