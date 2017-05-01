Today's been a big Monday for Kelly Ripa!

In addition to announcing that Ryan Seacrest would be her new co-host for the newly titled Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 46-year-old is also celebrating 21 years of marriage with her husband Mark Consuelos.

Earlier today, the ABC star posted a smiling Instagram of the in-love couple on what looks like a boat. Ripa posted the pic, along with the caption: "21 years of lit-ness. (sorry Lola). Happy Anniversary I love you. Big!"

In addition to having a lot of adorable photos together, the longtime twosome also have three kids Lola Grace Consuelos, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos and Michael Joseph Consuelos.