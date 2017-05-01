Prepare for some serious #relationshipgoals.
It's the most glamorous date night of the year for celebrities: The Met Gala!
Some of the hottest Hollywood couples to hit the 2017 affair, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute, included Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, and Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, among others. And Selena Gomez and The Weeknd used fashion's biggest night to make their official red carpet debut as a couple.
But they weren't the only pair making a debut of sorts on the carpet.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Bee Shaffer, Anna Wintour's daughter, showed off her engagement ring while posing with Francesco Carrozzini, the son of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani. (Talk about a fashion power couple!)
This year's fundraising benefit is honoring Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Comme des Garçons.
As Hollywood's biggest stars walk the carpet, keep checking our gallery above for all the hottest pics of your favorite celebrity couples.
On Monday, May 1, our Met Gala conversation starts on the E! News Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Immediately following E! News on Monday, May 1, we'll be live from New York with red carpet coverage of the Met Gala at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.