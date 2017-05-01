Prepare for some serious #relationshipgoals.

It's the most glamorous date night of the year for celebrities: The Met Gala!

Some of the hottest Hollywood couples to hit the 2017 affair, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute, included Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, and Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, among others. And Selena Gomez and The Weeknd used fashion's biggest night to make their official red carpet debut as a couple.

But they weren't the only pair making a debut of sorts on the carpet.