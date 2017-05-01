McDonalds/YouTube
Welcome to 2017, where the French fry fork is an actual thing.
The burger fanatics over at McDonald's have introduced a brand new way to consume and enjoy their piping hot potatoes, and you'll either love it or hate it. Dubbed the "Frork," consider the invention one-part eating utensil and one-part French fry aimed to combat "topping dropping."
What is "topping dropping" you ask? Well, according to the fast food giant, it's an inevitable issue those who indulge in their new Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches will have to endure.
The Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon burgers are chock-full of condiments and ingredients bound to fall out of the bun, and that's where the Frork comes in to save the day.
The Frork resembles well, a fork, but uses three French fries instead of prongs to ensure not a single topping goes to waste.
McDonald's released an infomercial-inspired video to promote its release, and as they admit, "Will the Frork change your life? Probably not. Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure... maybe."
Check out the Frork for yourself and tell us in the comments: Does this revolutionize your fast food experience?
Participating restaurants will sell a limited supply of Frorks with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich starting May 5. Happy eating!