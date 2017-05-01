Welcome to 2017, where the French fry fork is an actual thing.

The burger fanatics over at McDonald's have introduced a brand new way to consume and enjoy their piping hot potatoes, and you'll either love it or hate it. Dubbed the "Frork," consider the invention one-part eating utensil and one-part French fry aimed to combat "topping dropping."

What is "topping dropping" you ask? Well, according to the fast food giant, it's an inevitable issue those who indulge in their new Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches will have to endure.

The Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon burgers are chock-full of condiments and ingredients bound to fall out of the bun, and that's where the Frork comes in to save the day.