One of pop culture's glitziest red carpets is here!

The 2017 Met Gala is right around the corner and Hollywood's biggest stars are making sure they do not disappoint once photographers lay eyes on them at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute.

Before cameras can flash away and pop culture fans can dissect the best and worst looks, several stars are documenting their preparation on social media.

Lena Dunham decided to pose topless in the comfort of her own home with the caption, "Met ready."

As for Kate Hudson and Stella McCartney, they decided to share quite the glamorous selfie with a gold face mask. "Golden Slumbers #Fashion #MetBall2017," the actress shared on Instagram hours before hitting the red carpet.