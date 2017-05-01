Met Gala 2017: See How Halle Berry, Kate Hudson and More Stars Prep for New York's Glamorous Night

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

One of pop culture's glitziest red carpets is here!

The 2017 Met Gala is right around the corner and Hollywood's biggest stars are making sure they do not disappoint once photographers lay eyes on them at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute.

Before cameras can flash away and pop culture fans can dissect the best and worst looks, several stars are documenting their preparation on social media.

Lena Dunham decided to pose topless in the comfort of her own home with the caption, "Met ready."

As for Kate Hudson and Stella McCartney, they decided to share quite the glamorous selfie with a gold face mask. "Golden Slumbers #Fashion #MetBall2017," the actress shared on Instagram hours before hitting the red carpet. 

 

Jennifer Lopez, Met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Twitter

Jennifer Lopez

"#MetGala2017" 

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Instagram

Gisele Bundchen

"Love"

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

"Readddddy. #metball" 

Halle Berry, Met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Instagram

Halle Berry

"Calm before the Met. #MetGala" 

Ashley Graham, Met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Instagram

Ashley Graham

"A behind the scenes look at #metgala prep! @allanface making sure my smile is in check with @Crest whitestrips with Light. #crestsmile #ad #bts #redcarpet" 

Nick Jonas, Met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Instagram

Nick Jonas

"Met Gala here I come. #metgala2017" 

Madonna, Met Gala 2017 Instagram

Instagram

Madonna

"Pre Met Gala Face. Before Getting into Battle Dress.I prepare for Combat with MDNA Chrome Clay Mask." 

Elizabeth Banks, Met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Instagram

Elizabeth Banks

"pre #metgala dance party and preview." 

Karlie Kloss, Met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Twitter

Karlie Kloss

"Cutting it close!! T minus one hour.... @HouseofHerrera" 

Stella McCartney, Met Gala 2017 Instagram

Instagram

Stella McCartney

"Can you guess my Met date?... #GoldenGirls x Stella #MetGala"

Lena Dunham, Met Gala 2017 Instagram

Instagram

Lena Dunham

"Met ready"

Sylvester Stallone, Met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Instagram

Sylvester Stallone

"Me and my daughter @sistinestallone off to NYC where she is attending THE MET BALL, so proud of her!"

Julie Chen, Met Gala 2017 Instagrams

Twitter

Julie Chen

"Getting ready for tonight's Met Gala! #MetGala" 

Brad Goreski, MET Gala 2017 Instagrams

Instagram

Brad Goreski

"Hair did. face mask. salad. Getting ready for the #MetGala #eredcarpet! Tune into E at 7:30pm EST! So excited. #multitasking." 

MORE PHOTOS: Best Met Gala Looks Ever 

As Hollywood's biggest stars walk the carpet, keep checking our gallery above for all the must-see pictures from social media. 

You just never know what the stars will post to their fans and followers on such a fabulous evening in the Big Apple.

On Monday, May 1, our Met Gala conversation starts on the E! News Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Immediately following E! News on Monday, May 1, we’ll be live from New York with red carpet coverage of the Met Gala at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

